Arizona Cardinals could play Rams, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Eagles or 49ers in Wild Card game

In this article:

The Arizona Cardinals have made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

We just don't know which seed they will be or who they will be playing during the NFL's Wild Card weekend.

Here's a look at the seeding scenarios for Kliff Kingsbury's team entering Week 18, the final week of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 18 picks, predictions:

More: Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury still drawing criticism, even with 11-5 NFL record

Cardinals get No. 2 seed if …

Arizona beats the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals would host the No. 7 seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the first round in that scenario.

More: Arizona Cardinals can catch Los Angeles Rams for NFC West title in NFL Week 18

Cardinals get No. 3 seed if …

They beat the Seahawks and the 49ers beat the Rams and the Buccaneers beat the Panthers.

Arizona would host the No. 6 seeded 49ers on Wild Card weekend in that scenario.

More: NFL playoff picture: Green Bay Packers clinch NFC top seed, Tennessee Titans close in AFC

Will the Arizona Cardinals end up playing the Dallas Cowboys again in the Wild Card round of the NHFL playoffs?

Cardinals get No. 5 seed if …

Arizona loses to Seattle.

Los Angeles beats San Francisco.

The Cardinals would play the Rams in Los Angeles if the Seahawks, 49ers, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Eagles) and Buccaneers all win in Week 18.

They would play the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay if the Seahawks, 49ers and Cowboys win, but the Buccaneers lose.

They would play the Cowboys in Dallas in every other scenario.

More: NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals make statement in win over Dallas Cowboys

Story continues

Here’s a rundown of Cardinals Wild Card round possibilities based on week 18 outcomes.



In short, AZ could end up as seed 2, 3 or 5.



Could host either SF or PHI or play on road at DAL, TB or LA. pic.twitter.com/UzHIuBVP8t — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 3, 2022

Potential NFL Wild Card playoff matchups for Arizona Cardinals:

No. 7 Eagles at No. 2 Cardinals

No. 6 49ers at No. 3 Cardinals

No. 5 Cardinals at No. 4 Rams

No. 5 Cardinals at No. 4 Buccaneers

No. 5 Cardinals at No. 4 Cowboys

More: NFL Week 18 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 18 NFL games

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals NFL playoff seeding scenarios, possible opponents