Arizona Cardinals could deal DeAndre Hopkins during NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals could be on the verge of making at least two trades tonight during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In addition to the ongoing speculation about the team being interested in trading out of the No.3 overall spot to acquire more draft picks, word came out 3½ hours before the start of the draft itself that the Ravens had agreed to a five-year contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson, which could, in turn, fast-track a trade that would send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from Arizona to Baltimore.

Jackson’s new deal, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, is reportedly worth $260 million in total, including $185 million in guaranteed salary. The guaranteed pay is significantly less than what Jackson had been seeking, but according to various reports, he was willing to accept less guaranteed money for the Ravens to swing a deal to obtain Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Dec. 18, 2022.

Hopkins, 30, is a five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection who has had 75 or more receptions seven times in his career as well as six 1,000-yard seasons. The Cardinals acquired him from the Texans in March 2020 in exchange for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and an exchange for fourth-round picks.

Hopkins is due to make $19.45 million this coming season and $14.915 million in 2024, although neither salary is guaranteed. Rumors that he wants to move on and play for a contender, as well as secure some guaranteed salary, have been circulating for months.

The Cardinals reportedly have been seeking a second-round draft pick and more to part ways with Hopkins, who has also drawn interest from the Bills and the Chiefs. If it’s the Ravens who pull the trigger, there has been some speculation Thursday that Baltimore might be willing to deal the 22nd overall pick in the first round to Arizona for Hopkins and the Cardinals’ 34th overall pick.

