Arizona Cardinals coach candidate Sean Payton a 'fan' of quarterback Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly received permission to talk with Sean Payton about their open head coaching position, although it appears that Arizona will have competition for the sought after coach, with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos also being granted permission to talk to the former New Orleans Saints coach.

Arizona could have something that separates it from the competition, however … Payton's reported affinity toward Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero tweeted Wednesday that Payton is a "fan" of Kyler Murray.

His tweet said: "Mentioned in story with @RapSheet last weekend on looming changes with the #Cardinals that Sean Payton had been doing homework on the Arizona job. He's a Kyler Murray fan, and with no GM in place, it'd be an opportunity to set up the whole operation."

Interestingly, Payton, currently an analyst for Fox Sports, shared how he would utilize Murray in an appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" in October, saying that the solution for the QB was to find "a package that suits his talents, but also takes some pressure off him as well."

Sean Payton has led the New Orleans Saints to their third straight non-winning season.

"What would I like to see?," Payton added. "I’d love to see him have a better running game under center. I’d love to see him hand the ball off to another really good player and take a deep breath. I want to see him have a few more layups and when I need those (scrambling) plays they’re going to come spontaneously through the red zone or third down.

"But I think if we’re counting on those every week, that’s a stressful job."

Payton raved about Murray at the 2019 NFL combine, when he was still the coach of the New Orleans Saints and Murray was a prospect coming out of Oklahoma.

The Cardinals ended up selecting Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

"Man, he's explosive," Payton said. "He's one of those players as you know, Madden used to say, he was never it. It's so hard to rush him because he can flush to the right, make a play, to the left. You do feel a poise that he plays with. … His film is too good. Ultimately, when I say, it's too good. And I like him."

Does Payton like Murray enough to work out a deal to be his next head coach?

