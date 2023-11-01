Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 game

Week 9 might mark the return of Kyler Murray.

The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) seek only their second win of the season as they travel east to take on the Cleveland Browns (4-3) with a major question at quarterback.

On Monday, head coach Jonathan Gannon said the Pro Bowler could make his return from a torn ACL and if not, he will start rookie Clayton Tune. The team traded Joshua Dobbs, who averaged 196 yards through the first eight games with eight touchdowns and five interceptions, to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns have had their own quarterback questions as Deshaun Watson struggles with injury. PJ Walker guided Cleveland to two wins but threw two interceptions and lost a fumble as the team lost 24-20 to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Myles Garrett racked up another sack and is tied for third in the league with 8.5. Cleveland traded away wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones ahead of the trade deadline.

Browns vs. Cardinals odds, moneyline, over/under

The Browns are favorites to defeat the Cardinals, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Browns (-8)

Moneyline: Browns (-375); Cardinals (+290)

Over/under: 37.5

Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are seeking to rebound in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Week 9 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Browns 27, Cardinals 7

With Arizona turning to rookie Clayton Tune as starting quarterback, I’m expecting this Browns defense, one of the league's premier units, to feast. Expect pressure, sacks and plenty of turnovers.

Tyler Dragon: Browns 20, Cardinals 16

Clayton Tune is expected to start at QB for the Cardinals in Week 9; there’s a growing belief Kyler Murray will make his season debut in Week 10. Arizona should be more competitive once Murray is under center. The Browns defense is going to cause problems for a poor Cardinals offense.

Safid Deen: Browns 23, Cardinals 17

Will Kyler Murray play in this one? Cleveland’s defense would be a tough matchup in Murray’s first game back from an ACL tear. But he would give Arizona the best chance to win their second game of the season. The problem is everyone else on the Cardinals. The Browns, even if PJ Walker starts again for Deshaun Watson, have enough to beat the Cardinals at home.

Victoria Hernandez: Browns 27, Cardinals 17

The Browns have been impressive in their productivity even without Deshaun Watson. And Myles Garrett continues to be a threat week after week. The Cardinals are in limbo in regards to Kyler Murray and, after trading away Joshua Dobbs, won't have enough chemistry to overtake Cleveland on the road.

Jordan Mendoza: Browns 29, Cardinals 16

Even with Deshaun Watson out, the Browns offense has been pretty consistent in getting points on the board. They have a good day and the defense comes back to overpowering a Cardinals offense still without Kyler Murray. Cleveland could cover as Arizona has lost by at least a touchdown during its five-game losing streak.

