Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

The Arizona Cardinals will look to have quarterback Kyler Murray back on the field for the first time in five weeks as they travel to Chicago on Sunday to take on the Bears.

Arizona (9-2) is coming off a much-needed by week that should help not only Murray (ankle), but also star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) get back on the field. Both players have been out since Week 8. During their absence, backup QB Colt McCoy and RB James Conner have helped the Cards win two of three and maintain their position as the NFC's No. 1 seed. Arizona is a perfect 6-0 on the road this season.

Chicago (4-7) snapped a five-game losing streak on Thanksgiving Day with a 16-14 win in Detroit on Cairo Santos' 28-yard field goal as time expired. Veteran QB Andy Dalton led the Bears' comeback against the winless Lions, but coach Matt Nagy has said the job belongs to rookie Justin Fields once he's recovered from cracked ribs he sustained against the Ravens in Week 11.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has accounted for 20 touchdowns this season -- 17 passing, 3 rushing -- but hasn't played since a Week 8 loss to Green Bay due to an ankle injury.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Cardinals at Bears start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.

What TV channel is Cardinals at Bears on?

The game will be shown regionally on Fox, with Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (analysis) on the call.

How can I watch Cardinals at Bears online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live and the Fox Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Cardinals at Bears?

The Cardinals are 7.5-point favorites with the over/under at 44.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

