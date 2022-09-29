Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

Despite high expectations coming into the year, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are just 1-2 this season and looking to get back on the winning track when they travel to Carolina to face Baker Mayfield's Panthers.

Mayfield, Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers are favored at home against a struggling Kliff Kingsbury-coached Cardinals squad. Can Arizona get itself back in the NFC West race? Or will the Panthers get their second win of the year? The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. from Bank of America Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cardinals vs. Panthers Week 4 game:

Cardinals at Panthers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Panthers (-1.5)

Moneyline: Panthers (-120); Cardinals (+102)

Over/under: 43.5

More odds, injury info for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Lorenzo Reyes: Cardinals 21, Panthers 18

Was that a get-right game for Carolina, or just an aberration? Given that the Panthers hadn’t covered any of their previous nine games before last week’s win against the Saints, I’m going to hold off on backing them until I see more. And the Cardinals should be feeling enough pressure to play with more urgency and efficiency.

Sep 25, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray scrambles out of the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

Safid Deen: Cardinals 24, Panthers 16

Can the Carolina Panthers pull off two straight wins? They got a much-needed win last week against the Saints, breaking a nine-game losing skid dating back to last season and providing some relief for coach Matt Rhule’s hot seat. The Panthers depended on a feisty defense, which intercepted Jameis Winston twice and returned a fumble for a touchdown. But the challenge will be much tougher with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals coming to town this week. The 4 p.m. ET start also favors Arizona. Give me the Cardinals in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Cardinals 24, Panthers 20

The back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners from Oklahoma — Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield — have also shared hometown scorn from their NFL fans, and Murray needs this one most to win over the herd currently making him the target of their disappointment.

