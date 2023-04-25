Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker trade speculation swirls ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

There is a lot of speculation swirling around the Arizona Cardinals potentially trading DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the wide receiver isn't the only Cardinals player included in trade chatter.

There is also a lot of buzz around the team trading safety Budda Baker, who has reportedly asked the Cardinals for a trade.

Baker is the heart and soul of the Cardinals' defense.

What could they get for him, if they do in fact trade him? Which teams could make a deal with Arizona for the safety?

Take a look at some recent speculation surrounding the Arizona Cardinals potentially trading Baker during the NFL draft.

Sports Illustrated: Eagles, Bengals, Steelers potential landing spots for Budda Baker

Roman Tomashoff writes: "Trading Baker would be a great way to kick off a rebuild, as he's also stated that he wants a new contract that would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. With Arizona also attempting to trade out of the third overall pick, they have an opportunity to start stocking a lot of assets for the future."

More: Arizona Cardinals slammed for attending Kyler Murray statue unveiling before NFL draft

For the Win: Eagles, Bengals, Jaguars, Falcons, Packers potential trade partners with Cardinals for Budda Baker

Cory Woodroof writes: "While safeties may not carry the value of a star quarterback or pass rusher, Baker is one of the best at his position in the league and could give a championship-caliber team a major shot of adrenaline. It remains to be seen if the Cardinals would actually entertain the idea of trading Baker, but we could imagine there would be a good number of NFL teams that would have interest in his talents."

Fansided: New York Giants possible trade fit for Budda Baker

Jonathan Lurensky writes: "A team that could be a possible fit is the New York Giants. The Giants aren’t really set in the secondary at their strong safety position and could benefit from moving newly acquired corner Bobby McCain to the slot position. They would create a pretty good secondary room headlined by Xavier McKinney, Adoree Jackson, and Budda Baker."

Story continues

More: Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins trade speculation heats up before 2023 NFL Draft

Bleacher Report: Pittsburgh Steelers a possibility for Budda Baker

Julia Stumbaugh writes: "Head coach Mike Tomlin said March 27 that the Steelers were planning to add to the safety position during free agency or the draft after losing Edmunds to the Eagles. Right now, the depth chart is led by Damontae Kazee, who made four starts and had 20 tackles for Pittsburgh last season. The team signed Keanu Neal as well. Kazee has never started over a full season, and Neal has started only 13 games over the past two years. Getting a high-caliber player to lead the position could be key for the Steelers to feel like they adequately replaced Edmunds. They are tight on cap space, however, with $9.9 million, so they'd have to do some roster shuffling before making a bid for Baker."

Will Budda Baker still be an Arizona Cardinal after the NFL draft or will the team trade him during the 2023 NFL draft? NFL trade rumors and trade speculation are swirling.

CBS Sports: Budda Baker would be game changer for Eagles

Jeff Kerr writes: "Of course, Baker would be a game changer in the Eagles secondary. Baker is the only defensive back in the NFL with at least four seasons of 100-plus tackles since the start of the 2018 season and leads all NFL defensive backs in total tackles (574) and solo tackles (409). His 574 total tackles are 97 more than the player who ranks second on the list (Jessie Bates)."

More: Cardinals' Budda Baker trade request signals plenty of trouble on horizon

Pro Football Focus: Budda Baker among players who could be traded during NFL draft

Brad Spielberger writes: "There is no question Baker deserves a bump in pay, at the very least, and perhaps he'll have to find that elsewhere, with the Jacksonville Jaguars one team that stands out as an interesting landing spot."

Fansided: Jaguars should trade for Budda Baker

Carlos Sanchez writes: "Baker could potentially turn the Jaguars' secondary into a strength, which could come in handy against powerhouses such as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals, teams they're scheduled to face in 2023. Again, there are a few things stopping Jacksonville from pursuing Baker but could be the proverbial missing piece that gets them over the top."

More: Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort should handle Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins very differently

CBS Sports: Packers, Steelers, Cowboys, Texans, Eagles top landing spots for Budda Baker

Bryan DeArdo writes: "Just about every team would want a player of Baker's caliber on their roster. His contract, however, will limit the amount of teams that will likely pursue him via a trade. If they trade him, the Cardinals will likely do so either before or during the early portions of the NFL Draft in order to possibly get several high drafts picks for him."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker trade speculation before 2023 NFL Draft