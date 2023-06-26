Arizona Cardinals' breakout player candidates for 2023: Trey McBride, Cameron Thomas, more

Who will be the Arizona Cardinals' breakout player of the 2023 season?

There are several options for players who could elevate their game and shine in the upcoming season, according to NFL writers.

They raved about the potential for big seasons from tight end Trey McBride, linebackers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders in recent stories.

And those aren't the only potential breakout players for the Cardinals this season.

Check out what NFL writers are saying about Arizona's breakout players for the 2023 NFL season.

Touchdown Wire: Trey McBride is Cardinals' breakout player for 2023

Jess Root wrote: "The Cardinals’ 2022 second-round draft pick came on strong late last season after Zach Ertz suffered a torn ACL. The Cardinals intend on using a lot of two-TE sets this season, meaning, once Ertz is back and healthy, there will be many ways to contribute and many opportunities, especially if Ertz has to be brought on a little bit slowly to start the season."

Sports Illustrated: Cameron Thomas could be Cardinals' breakout player this season

Donnie Druin wrote: "Thomas played just 230 snaps last season but registered three sacks on 155 pass rush snaps. He had a pass rush grade of 70.5 on PFF, which ranks third out of current players after Isaiah Simmons (83.5) and Krys Barnes (73.5). Thomas is just 23-years-old and certainly has the upside to make noise in 2023."

Fansided: Trey McBride, Myjai Sanders, Isaiah Simmons are Cardinals' potential breakout stars in 2023

Of Simmons, Sion Fawkes wrote: "Some believe Isaiah Simmons has already broken out and posted elite numbers. But the reality is, Simmons’ production has been rather splashy, and you can blame that on the fact that he’s yet to lock down a true position in this league. … If current defensive coordinator Nick Rallis lets Simmons primarily play one position, then you haven’t seen anything yet regarding the fourth-year player. Let Simmons play just linebacker, or give him enough time to master a position like nickelback, and watch him put up elite numbers."

Will Trey McBride be the Arizona Cardinals' breakout player in 2023?

The Draft Network: Myjai Sanders could be Cardinals' breakout player in 2023 season

Jack McKessy wrote: "There are a few reasons Sanders seems poised for a breakout season. First and foremost, he has the talent and skills to be a successful pass-rusher in the NFL. He’s explosive and can beat opposing blockers off of the ball, he has a good arsenal of pass-rushing moves, and he runs with a hot motor. There were flashes of all of those tools in his limited playing time, and he was rewarded with some starts later on in the season."

Yardbarker: Ronadale Moore a potential breakout candidate for Cardinals in 2023

Seth Trachtman wrote: "Moore made big strides with the Cardinals last season, averaging 52 yards per game, but he played only eight games due to injury. Kyler Murray's knee injury could hinder Arizona's passing game, but Moore could step into a more prominent role."

Pro Football Focus: Cameron Thomas is Cardinals' breakout player for 2023 season

Zoltan Buday wrote: "The Cardinals are looking for help at the edge defender position after J.J. Watt‘s retirement, highlighted by their decision to draft BJ Ojulari in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.However, one key player might already have been on the roster, as 2022 third-round pick Cameron Thomas flashed potential when he got on the field last season. Thomas earned a PFF overall grade of 69.9 in his rookie campaign and ranked 42nd out of 133 qualifying edge defenders in pass-rush grade."

Could Cameron Thomas be the Arizona Cardinals' breakout player in 2023?

TWSN.com: Greg Dortch breakout player candidate for Cardinals this season

Marissa Myers wrote: "There were glimpses of it last season, but now, this is the season Greg Dortch fully gets to showcase his skills. In the 11 games he played in, some even being a minor snap count, he still hauled in 52 receptions on 64 targets for 467 yards and two touchdowns. Again, that was all while playing less than 10% of the offensive snaps last season, now he gets a chance as a full-time starter to fully display his skills. With DeAndre Hopkins no longer on the team, a receiver needs to step up to help fill the void, and with the quickness and body control Dortch has to consistently make plays, that will be him this upcoming season."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who are the Arizona Cardinals' breakout player candidates for 2023?