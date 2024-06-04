Arizona Cardinals' BJ Ojulari ready to make leap, starts year with new look, jersey number

One of the hallmarks for a rookie hoping to make it big in the NFL is what kind of a jump he can take his second year in the league. If he’s truly going to last and be remembered, it must be a noticeable leap in development, progress, and production.

Although it’s true a player must get an honest look and a real chance to succeed, it’s also true that a devoted player will find ways to make and create his own opportunities. If he follows the right plan, he can take his play to a whole new level.

Take BJ Ojulari, the Cardinals’ second-year outside linebacker from LSU, for instance.

When he met with the coaching staff entering this offseason, he was given some recommendations and tips to get better at a faster pace. He was told he should add some muscle and a little more weight. It also was suggested that he learn how to shorten his long strides when operating as a pass rusher, which could help him avoid hamstring issues.

Ojulari took all of that advice and more to heart. You can tell it’s working considering the vibe going around the Cardinals’ training facility about what an expected second-year jump he should make in 2024.

“BJ, his true Year 2 from rookie to second year, you can see that jump,” fellow outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck said. “The game is starting to slow down. He looks more comfortable. He’s not as tunnel-visioned like, ‘What’s my job?’ It’s, ‘OK, I’m seeing the formation. I’m seeing things that are going on. I’ve been here before.’ It’s been an explosive kind of jump.

“It’s really exciting, and it’s cool to be in the room with him.”

Ojulari, a second-round pick a year ago, missed most of his rookie offseason recovering from a knee injury and hamstring issues. He began training camp on Physically Unable to Perform list and therefore, got a slower start to his rookie season.

Once he was healthy, though, he showed the same flashes on the field that the Cardinals saw in his college tape. He got more and more playing time as the season wore on. He finished with 40 tackles, five for loss, and four sacks, which ranked tied for second on the team.

If he takes his game to the next level, Ojulari could reach double-digit sack totals and become the dangerous edge rusher the Cardinals haven’t had since J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones.

“Most definitely, especially with having (position) coach Rob (Rodriguez), who’s a pass rush guru,” Ojulari said when asked if he could be in store for a 10-sack season or more. “He’s doing all the little things with me now, doing the extra stuff, so I can be a 10-sack guy, a double-digit sack guy.

“Not just for me, but for Zaven (Collins), for Dennis (Gardeck), for all of us to go out there and wreak havoc on the field.”

Ojulari looks different — not just because he put on an extra 10 pounds. He’s wearing a different jersey number. He worked out an arrangement with rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. to let the wide receiver wear No. 18. Ojulari’s now wearing No. 9 after coming to a similar agreement with backup quarterback Desmond Ridder, who’s now wearing No.19.

“It was a good mutual agreement with everybody,” Ojulari said. “He talked to me, I talked to him. It was the first time we both had something like that going on, but we all figured it out. (No.18) meant a lot to me, but I know the type of caliber player Marvin is going to be. He looks good in 18, I’m comfortable in No.9.”

Switching to a single-digit number, Ojulari said, carries a bit more clout in his role as a pass rusher.

“It’s a single digit and I get to swag it a little more,” he said.

Coach Jonathan Gannon isn’t quite ready to anoint Ojulari as the new terminator of Arizona’s defense, but he likes what he’s seen so far.

“We’re not in pads here, so I kind of hold evaluations until we get in pads,” Gannon said. “He’s doing a good job with consistency in the run and pass game. He’s added a little bit of muscle and a little bit of weight. The strength staff has done a real good job with him, and he’s done a good job of beefing up a little bit. That’s helping him at the point of attack.

“The more force you can apply into the ground or into your opponent, you’re better off. So, there’s still a long way to go for him, but I like where he’s at. You know, he didn’t get to go through a full offseason last year. It’s just the consistency of the techniques and what he’s doing and his plan, pre-snap. But he’s doing a good job.”

According to Gannon, the real key to any player making a successful second-year leap in the NFL starts in the brain not the body. It’s about having total recall when it comes to alignment, assignment, technique and knowing what the person across from you is doing or planning to do.

That’s when the game slows down, and a player can really start to thrive.

Time will tell how much Ojulari’s role will expand, but the Cardinals see value in keeping their outside linebackers fresh by relying on a rotational system. With eight players presently in the OLB room, snaps will be at a premium.

“If you play two guys 70 snaps a game, they’re not their best version of themselves at the end of the game when you typically need those guys,” Gannon said. “So, it keeps them fresh and then it allows us with different guys to do some different things when we want to do them. Having some guys with some multiple skill sets, that helps, too.”

