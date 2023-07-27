Arizona Cardinals add money, incentives to Budda Baker’s contract

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to give All-Pro safety Budda Baker $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for the upcoming 2023 season, including a $300,000 signing bonus plus an undisclosed raise in next year’s salary.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news on Thursday.

Baker reported to training camp Tuesday and was a full participant during Arizona’s first practice session on Wednesday at State Farm Stadium. Prior to taking the field, coach Jonathan Gannon said Baker was “excited” and “had a big smile on his face.”

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2023.

Baker had been unhappy with his contract situation and asked the team in April to trade him if they weren’t willing to re-work or extend his deal.

"He plays the game, in my opinion, how the game should be played. And it's easy to point out to other people that type of effort and enthusiasm when you turn on the tape," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said. "And that's always been since the first time I studied I'm coming out of Washington. So, glad we have him."

Gannon downplayed the storyline of Baker asking for a trade, not taking part in offseason team workouts and ultimately coming to training camp and taking the field from the start of it.

"I'm glad that Budda's out here and he's gonna help us win games," Gannon said.

