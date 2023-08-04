Arizona Cardinals add experience at running back with signing of Marlon Mack

Denver Broncos running back Marlon Mack (37) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Dec. 18, 2022.

The Arizona Cardinals running back room got a little more crowded on Friday when the team announced the signing of veteran Marlon Mack.

Mack immediately adds NFL experience to a group led by starter James Conner, with second-year pro Keaontay Ingram, veteran Corey Clement, Ty'Son Williams and rookie Emari DeMercado also on the team. Mack had a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts, but hasn't had anything close to that level of production since a torn Achilles sidelined him after one game in 2020.

After playing in 14 games in 2019, he's appeared in just 15 since. The question is if Mack can produce if and when given the opportunity after three seasons of sporadic action, and it appears the Cardinals want to see if it's possible.

Clement and Williams have gotten a lot of snaps behind Conner in training camp. But the competition for roster spots has yet to really get going.

The Cardinals released long snapper Jack Coco to make room for Mack on the camp roster. Mack, 27, has appeared in 55 career games with 23 starts and has 2,568 career rushing yards, yards, 21 touchdowns, 65 receptions for 547 yards and three receiving touchdowns in six seasons with the Colts, 49ers and Broncos, ending last season in Denver.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Indianapolis Colts star Marlon Mack signs with Arizona Cardinals