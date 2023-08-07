Arizona Cardinals activate rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari off PUP list

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday activated rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari (knee) off the Physically Unable to Perform list. The move allows the team’s second-round draft pick out of LSU to practice with the team, which he is expected to do Monday at State Farm Stadium.

According to coach Jonathan Gannon, Ojulari underwent a procedure on his knee during the offseason and he needed more time to recover.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during organized team activities on June 1, 2023, at Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe.

Ojulari will resume work as an outside linebacker, where the Cardinals already have Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and Victor Dimukeje leading the competition.

In two seasons as a starter in college, Ojulari had 113 tackles, 20 for loss, along with 12½ sacks. His older brother, Azeez, was a second-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021.

With Ojulari’s activation, the Cardinals only have two players remaining on the Physically Unable to Perform list — quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (knee). Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) remains on the Non-Football Injury list.

More: Cardinals' Marquise Brown on speeding arrest video: 'I'm new here, sir'

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari gets activated off Cardinals' PUP list