Arizona Cardinals re-acquire Markus Golden from New York Giants

Markus Golden is switching from Big Blue to Cardinal Red.

The veteran linebacker went to New York as a free agent and had a great year in 2019. However, with the Giants going nowhere but South and the Cardinals needing a pass-rusher with Chandler Jones gone for the season, they have re-acquired Golden.

The team agreed to trade for Giants veteran linebacker Markus Golden Friday, sending a 2021 sixth-round pick to New York. Golden, who must pass a physical, was a 2015 second-round pick of the Cardinals and played his first four seasons in Arizona before going to the Giants as a free agent.

Golden enjoyed success with the Cardinals when teamed with Jomes. In 2016, Golden had 12½ sacks.

In Thursday night’s loss in Philadelphia, Golden played 27 defensive snaps and had one tackle – a five-yard sack of Carson Wentz. He was also credited with two quarterback hits.

Golden totaled 142 tackles (100 solo), 19 sacks, three passes defended, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery for the Cards. In the playoffs, he has 11 tackles (six solos).

The Giants are scheduled to host the Cardinals in MetLife Stadium on Dec. 13.