Arizona Cardinals 2024 draft class recap

The Arizona Cardinals had seven picks in the Top 100 of the 2024 NFL Draft and Monti Ossenfort, as the kids would say, cooked. Marvin Harrison Jr is obviously the headliner and will have Cardinals fans having flashbacks to Larry Fitzgerald. The impact won’t stop there. Darius Robinson, Max Melton and Elijah Jones will likely help turn around the Arizona defense.

Deep Impact

1.04: Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State

The answer is obvious, isn’t it? Harrison Jr is the unquestioned best wide receiver on the roster and will make life easier on Kyler Murray. The Cardinals played it smart and didn’t trade out of this spot and landed the best player in the draft.

Day 3 Favorite

4.104: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, DB, Texas Tech

Taylor-Demerosn can wear multiple hats in the secondary. He can man the slot and has the range to cover the backend. The Texas Tech product has natural ball skills. Over the past three seasons, he recorded 10 interceptions and 33 pass deflections.

Day 3 Sleeper

5.162: Christian Jones, OT, Texas

Jones finished his career at Texas with 35 starts at right tackle and 13 at left tackle. At 6-5 with long arms, Jones looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle. With his experience starting at both tackle spots, Jones projects as Arizona’s swing tackle.

Recap

Ossenfort, the pride of Luverne, Minnesota nailed this class out of the park. While taking Harrison Jr was a no-brainer, he added impact players on defense with the sections of Robinson, Melton and Jones. Isaiah Adams provides tackle-guard versatility. Overall the Cardinals likely landed four day-one starters and Trey Benson will play a major role as the team’s No. 2 running back and is the team’s long-term starter at the position.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Class

1.4: Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State

1.27: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

2.43: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

3.66: Trey Benson, RB, FSU

3.71: Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois

3.82: Tip Reiman, Illinois

3.90: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

4.104: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, DB, Texas Tech

5.138: Xavier Thomas, Edge, Clemson

5.162: Christian Jones, OT, Texas

6.191: Tehjaun Palmer, WR, UAB

7.226: Jaden Davis, CB, Miami

