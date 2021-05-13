Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Arizona Cardinals 2021 NFL schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Arizona Cardinals. Week 1: @ Tennessee Titans Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 3: @ Jacksonville Jaguars Week 4: @ Los Angeles Rams. Week 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 6: @ Cleveland Browns Week 7: vs. Houston Texans Week 8: vs. Green Bay Packers. Week 9: @ San Francisco 49ers Week 10: vs. Carolina Panthers Week 11: @ Seattle Seahawks Week 12: Bye Week 13: @ Chicago Bears. Week 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 15: @ Detroit Lions Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 17: @ Dallas Cowboys Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Recommended Stories