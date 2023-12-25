Arizona Cardinals' 2 late risks don't pay off in loss to Chicago Bears

One had to wonder, as the Arizona Cardinals lost 27-16 to the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve at Soldier Field on Sunday, if the Cardinals are OK without another win this season, thus giving themselves a chance at a top-three pick in the NFL Draft next year.

It's certainly not to imply that the team isn't trying hard, or that it doesn't want to win to help validate that the culture of the team is indeed a positive one, as many players have said, and that there is still plenty of fight left in the locker room with two games left in the season.

Both notions can be true. Those three wins instead of four or more will be better for draft purposes, which can't be argued, and that coaches and players are trying to win at all costs despite a 3-12 record.

Sunday's fourth quarter saw the Cardinals and head coach Jonathan Gannon take two big risks in the fourth quarter that were both costly. The first play call came after Kyler Murray's touchdown pass to Greg Dortch with 6:37 to play.

Dortch caught the ball, then twisted and turned his way up field for a 38-yard score. The Cardinals, down 21-0 in the first half, had battled back to make it 24-16, and with an extra point would have been down by seven points with plenty of time on the clock.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus (left) talks with Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon before their game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Dec. 24, 2023.

But instead of a Matt Prater extra point, practically automatic the way he's been kicking this season, the Cardinals elected to go for two points. Under pressure forcing him to drop farther back, Murray's pass went out of the end zone incomplete.

The Bears took over, but the Cardinals forced a punt, and still had a chance to tie, down eight points with more than four minutes to play. They got one first down, and on fourth-and-6 from their own 27 with 3:03 to play, the call was to go for the first down instead of punt, even with all three time-outs remaining.

Murray overthrew Dortch, the Cardinals turned it over deep in their own territory, the Bears kicked a field goal to go up two scores, and the game was lost.

"Couldn't make enough plays," Murray said. "A lack of execution. We gotta be better. It's kind of like a theme this whole season."

The play had the look of a throw downfield against one-on-one coverage hoping to draw a defensive penalty, the idea which Gannon dismissed.

"He took the one-on-one which is the right read, and they made a play," Gannon said.

Gannon has been aggressive on fourth downs, where the Cardinals are 11 for 30 this season. Their two-point conversion rate is now 3 for 12 after Sunday's attempt.

