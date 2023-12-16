Arizona can't contain Purdue shooters, drop first of season

Arizona forward Keshad Johnson (16) shoots around Purdue center Zach Edey (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Holding the defending national player of the year below his averages Saturday, the Arizona Wildcats were burned instead by Purdue’s perimeter in a 92-84 loss to the Boilermakers in a Top 3 showdown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Boilermaker guard Fletcher Loyer had 27 points with 5-of-9 shooting from 3 and Braden Smith added another 26 points while hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers, negating Arizona’s efforts against star center Zach Edey and big scoring efforts from UA’s Caleb Love and Keshad Johnson.

Love scored 27 points on 9 of 18 shooting while Johnson had 24 on 8 for 13 shooting.

The loss was top-ranked Arizona’s first in nine games, while Purdue improved to 11-1. The No. 3 Boilermakers held the No. 1 spot until losing at Northwestern on Dec. 1.

While Arizona cut Purdue’s lead to just four points at four different times in the middle of the second half, the Boilermakers largely pulled away in the final five minutes.

After the Wildcats cut it to 75-71 on a pair of free throws by Caleb Love, Purdue guard Lance Jones hit a 3-pointer in the right corner and the Boilers were off. Just over a minute later, Edey threw in a hook over Ballo to give Purdue an 83-73 lead.

Arizona managed to pull within 89-84 after Love hit two free throws with 15 seconds left but the Boilermakers inbounded and broke through Arizona's full-court press, resulting in a layup from Purdue guard Lance Jones with seven seconds left. Jones also picked up a foul on the play and hit the and-one for the final eight-point margin.

Purdue forward Mason Gillis, center, falls after being fouled by Arizona guard Jaden Bradley (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Trailing 49-38 at halftime and by up to 15 points early in the second half, Arizona rattled off 11 straight points over a five-minute stretch that put tension back in the game. Purdue had scored two points initially off a goaltending call, but that was erased.

Purdue committed turnovers that led to the final six points of Arizona’s run: Keshad Johnson stole the ball and dunked it, Oumar Ballo dunked inside after Smith threw the ball away and Ballo dunked again off a steal by UA guard Jaden Bradley.

In the first half, Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer had 18 points while hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers to lead the Boilermakers to a 49-38 halftime lead.

The game lived up to its billing early before a sold-out crowd at the Indiana Pacers’ home, with about 75% of the fans deafeningly supporting nearby Purdue, with the scoring differential staying at just a possession for much of the first half.

But Loyer hit two 3-pointers in a row to break Purdue free from a 30-30 tie around the five-minute mark, and Braden Smith drove inside for a layup that gave the Boilermakers a 38-30 lead at the final media timeout of the half.

Purdue expanded its lead from there, outrebounding Arizona 18-10 and turning seven offensive rebounds into nine second-chance points.

The Wildcats shot 55.2% from the field before halftime and hit 3 of 4 3-pointers. Purdue received only nine points from Edey but had 32 combined from Loyer and Smith as the game's focus turned to the perimeter.

