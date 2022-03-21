Arizona buzzer-beater comes 0.1 second too late, but Wildcats hold off TCU in OT

Arizona narrowly missed beating a second-half buzzer, and narrowly missed winning the 2022 NCAA men's tournament's most dramatic game with a walk-off dunk, but still staved off TCU's upset bid in overtime.

With the tournament's final second-round game tied at 75, the top-seeded Wildcats forced a TCU turnover. Dalen Terry scooped up the ball and raced toward the basket as clocks raced toward zero. He glided to the rim as 0.3 seconds became 0.2 and 0.1. He dropped the ball through the hoop, and sprinted across the court in celebration, but the buzzer had sounded a tenth of a second too soon.

This end to regulation was WILD 🤯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4gihUvpVCq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2022

Arizona, though, recovered from the heartbreak and won in overtime, 85-80.