Advertisement
breaking news:

UConn does it again: Huskies run past Purdue for repeat

Arizona big man Oumar Ballo enters the transfer portal

Associated Press
·1 min read
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) dunks during the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Clemson in the NCAA tournament Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona center Oumar Ballo entered the transfer portal on Monday, leaving coach Tommy Lloyd with a huge hole to fill.

“I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family for their ongoing support to make me the best player and person I can be,” Ballo wrote on X. “I especially would like to thank coach Lloyd for the impact he has had on my life -- Arizona is in great hands. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student for my final year of eligibility.”

Ballo, who's from Mali, started his career at Gonzaga under coach Mark Few and Lloyd, then an assistant.

The 7-foot center followed Lloyd when he became Arizona's head coach in 2021 and became one of the nation's most improved players. Ballo averaged 12.9 points on 66% shooting and 10.1 rebounds on a team that went to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year under Lloyd.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness