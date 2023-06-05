Arizona to Big 12? Conference expansion speculation swirls around Pac-12's Wildcats

Could the Arizona Wildcats leave the Pac-12 Conference for the Big 12? Speculation is swirling.

College conference expansion and realignment speculation has swirled around the Colorado Buffaloes potentially moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12.

But Colorado has company in that speculation.

Could the Arizona Wildcats join the Buffaloes in leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12?

Chatter has swirled around the Wildcats potentially joining the Big 12 since the Swaim Show reported Saturday that "multiple sources tell us tonight that the #Buffs and #BearDown will move to the #Big12."

BREAKING: Nothing becomes official until the #Pac12 gets their TV deal finalized, but now multiple sources tell us tonight that the #Buffs and #BearDown will move to the #Big12. No word on the #Utes and #SunDevils, but Yormark may just take two and save some spots for #ACC teams. — SWAIM SHOW (@GSwaim) June 4, 2023

On Monday, the show followed that tweet up with "Arizona should be right behind Colorado in joining the #Big12, but that may be it."

From everything pouring in today, Arizona should be right behind Colorado in joining the #Big12, but that may be it. Don't be surprised if it is, as #UConn and #SDSU also a TON of buzz today!! #Buffs #BearDown — SWAIM SHOW (@GSwaim) June 5, 2023

The speculation has run rampant since.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona Wildcats' insider Jason Scheer reported that ASU and Arizona could end up in different conferences in realignment, something many previously thought could not happen.

More: Big 12 expansion, realignment: Could Colorado start exodus from Pac-12 Conference?

Since I’ve seen it a few times, will go on record here.



ASU is unlikely to leave Pac-12. Arizona is confident it can split when/if needed based on what ABOR has said — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) June 2, 2023

OutKick.com wondered if Arizona and Colorado leaving for the Pac-12 would spell the end of the Pac-12.

Advertisement

David Hookstead wrote: "If Brett Yormark successfully snags two Pac-12 teams, it will be an unbelievably successful coup for the Big 12 leader. That would be massive! Of course, the situation is incredibly fluid, and there’s no reason to believe anything will happen until contracts are actually signed. If there’s one thing college football fans have learned over the past several months, it’s that nothing is official until it’s official. Prior to that, it’s all chatter and smoke. Also, the PAC-12 doesn’t have a media deal right now. What will it be worth without Colorado and Arizona? Why would Oregon and Washington sign anything at this point? George Kliavkoff has a disaster situation on his hands and once one team leaves, the dominos could rapidly start falling."

More: Big 12 expansion with Pac-12 teams? Arizona State, Arizona president refute speculation

Athlon Sports speculated about Arizona and Colorado being the only two Pac-12 schools to join the Big 12.

Steven Lassan wrote: "Colorado has reportedly met with the Big 12 about a return to its old league. Out of the four corner schools, the Buffaloes seem the most interested in a move to the Big 12. Of course, it's wise for Colorado to examine all of its options, so it's hard to gauge just how interested the program actually is right now. But if Colorado is indeed interested in leaving, could Yormark land Arizona - perhaps more interested than Utah and Arizona State in leaving the Pac-12 - in a package two-team shift to the Big 12?"

Advertisement

The Locked on Big 12 Podcast wondered if Arizona could actually be the first Pac-12 team to bolt for the Big 12.

More: Big 12 expansion with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Colorado? Pac-12 AD responds to report

BroBible wrote about how Arizona joining the Big 12 would be a "shocking" move.

Jacob Elsey wrote: Deion Sanders and Colorado have long been a target for the Big XII in conference expansion as they look to lure the Buffs back following a brief breakup. Arizona, though, is a bit more of shocking. The Wildcats have been in the PAC-12 since the late 1970s, joining at the same time as in-state foe Arizona State. The additions could give the league 14 teams, and they may not be stopping there."

Advertisement

More: Big 12 expansion speculation: Arizona, Colorado 'odds-on candidates' to leave Pac-12 first

Could we really see the Arizona Wildcats bolt for the Big 12 soon?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Big 12 expansion speculation swirls around Pac-12's Arizona Wildcats