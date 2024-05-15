Arizona bettor Wayne Shelton cashes out of Thunder championship parlay worth $1.7 million

Arizona resident Wayne Shelton cashed out of his Texas Rangers, Kansas City Chiefs and Oklahoma City Thunder championships future bet on DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday, a bet that would have won him $1.7 million if the Thunder had won the NBA title.

Shelton posted a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him cashing out the bet.

"I said last night, if we win this game and they offer at least 80 [thousand], I'm walking," he said on the video. "Well, they're offering 80 [thousand], and I don't think I can take anymore. I want to keep going, but I'm a single dad and the money would be wonderful."

NBA Playoffs game picks: Mavericks vs Thunder | Timberwolves vs Nuggets | Pacers vs Knicks | Cavaliers vs Celtics

Shelton cashed out the bet for almost $81,000. He placed the bet in May of 2023, and then saw the Rangers win the World Series and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl to take the first of the three bets on his parlay.

He cashed out the bet with DraftKings with the Thunder tied in their best-of-7 NBA Playoffs series with the Dallas Mavericks, 2-2.

The Thunder would have had to beat the Mavericks and then the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals and then the Eastern Conference champion in the NBA Finals for Shelton to win the $1.7 million.

"Things got so crazy so fast," Shelton told ESPN. "It got so overwhelming for me that the movement was so extreme. And you just don't know until you're in that situation how it's going to affect you. In this case, I'm at that point where I didn't want to walk, but we're literally one game away from being totally screwed."

Interestingly, WagerWire thought that Shelton wasn't paid enough for cashing out his parlay.

It estimated that his ticket was worth more than $171,000.

NBA Playoffs series picks: Mavericks vs Thunder | Timberwolves vs Nuggets | Pacers vs Knicks | Cavaliers vs Celtics | NBA Playoffs bracket | NBA Playoffs odds | NBA Championship odds

🚨UPDATE: Wayne just cashed out his $100 to win $1.7m Thunder parlay for $80k… a cashout offer $90,500 below the bets full value of $171,460 https://t.co/IHbnSjYfiz pic.twitter.com/phOemg0fnr — WagerWire (@WagerWire) May 14, 2024

Wayne Shelton could have won $1.7 million if the Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA title, but the Arizona resident cashed out for just above $70,000.

ESPN reported that there were no offers from prospective buyers for Shelton's ticket when he cashed it out, but PropSwap posted a message that "We had plenty of buyers ready to purchase."

It also said the ticket was worth more than $200,000 when it was cashed out.

According to ESPN, Shelton's cash out was as high as $100,000.

It fell to $30,000 when the Thunder went down 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinals NBA Playoffs series against the Mavericks.

NBA Playoffs schedule: Mavericks vs Thunder | Timberwolves vs Nuggets | Pacers vs Knicks | Cavaliers vs Celtics | Daily NBA game schedule

This would have sold for $201,717 using odds of +750. We had plenty of buyers ready to purchase. Next time! https://t.co/tbkt1oqMoO — PropSwap (@PropSwap) May 14, 2024

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

WANNA BET? Here are the latest NBA odds and betting lines

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Oklahoma City Thunder bettor Wayne Shelton cashes out of $1.7M parlay