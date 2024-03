Arizona basketball vs Long Beach State March Madness NCAA Tournament live updates, score

The Arizona Wildcats are back in March Madness for the third consecutive season.

How long will they stay in it this time?

Tommy Lloyd's team begins its quest to win the NCAA Tournament with a first-round game against No. 15 seed Long Beach State on Thursday at 11 a.m. PT in a game that can be seen on TBS, streamed on Sling TV, and followed for live game score updates and analysis right here.

The Wildcats are a No. 2 seed in the tournament this time, just like they were last season, when they were shocked by Princeton in the first round, 59-55.

Follow our live Arizona vs. Long Beach West Region NCAA Tournament first-round game coverage for the latest news, score, updates and analysis on the game, which is taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah.

How to watch Arizona vs Long Beach State in NCAA Tournament

When: Thursday, March 21, 11 a.m. Pacific time (2 p.m. ET)

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV channel: TBS

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Dana Jacobson (reporter)

Streaming: Sling TV

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Arizona vs. Long Beach State live with Sling TV

Will the Arizona Wildcats bat Long Beach State in March Madness? Follow our live NCAA Tournament first round game updates.

