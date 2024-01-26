Arizona basketball sunk by Oregon State buzzer beater

Oregon State guard Jordan Pope (0) brings the ball up as Arizona guard Kylan Boswell defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State guard Jordan Pope hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the hot-shooting Beavers an 83-80 upset over No. 9 Arizona before about 3,000 shocked fans at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers entered the game making just 32.5% of their 3-pointers and just 43.2% overall but hit 12 of 20 on Thursday, with Pope tossing in 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, including the dramatic game-winner over the defense of UA’s KJ Lewis.

Arizona shot 52.8% but allowed Oregon State to shoot 56.3%, and couldn’t hold several different double-digit leads as high as 12 points.

With fans sensing a possible upset, OSU was already shooting 51.2% and hit 8 of 15 3s by the time they took their first lead with 7:40 to go. OSU kept hitting 3s, goine ahead 77-68 when Tyler Bilodeau sunk a 3 just as the shot-clock buzzer went off.

UA’s Caleb Love returned with a four-point play, drawing a foul from Pope as he faded back on a 3 and then hitting the free throw, cutting OSU’s lead to 77-72 and a pair of free throws from Johnson made it 77-72 entering the final two minutes.

But Johnson fouled Pope behind the 3-point line with 1:26 left, and Pope drilled all three free throws to put the Beaveers up by six. But Johnson dunked on UA’s next possession and Pope turned it over, leading to a transition layup from Pelle Larsson that cut OSU’s lead to just 80-78 with 52 seconds left.

OSU nearly lost the ball again with 42.3 seconds left when Michael Rataj fell to the floor with the ball, but the Beavers called a timeout, with the score still 80-78. But UA’s Keshad Johnson interepted Rataj’s inbound pass, leading to a drive from UA guard Pelle Larsson, who picked up a foul and hit two free throws to tie it with 11 seconds left.

But that gave Pope just enough time to drive downcourt and slide over to the left wing, where he launched the game-winner, with the ball falling in the net just as the buzzer sounded. Fans immediately stormed the court.

The loss dropped Arizona to 14-5 overall and 5-3 in the Pac-12, where Oregon now holds sole possession of first place with a 6-2 record heading into a game Saturday with the Wildcats. OSU improved to 10-9 and 2-6.

Up 44-36 at halftime, Arizona went ahead by 10 just seven seconds into the second half when Caleb Love drove inside for a layup. But the Wildcats never took a lead any bigger, struggling to

With 12:15 to go, after Tyler Bilodeau pulled down an offensive rebound, Jordan Pope hit a 3-pointer to cut UA’s lead to just 58-55.

Pope then tied it at 58 with 11:26 left when he hit another 3, and Tyler Bilodeau gave OSU its first lead, 64-62, with 7:40 left and the game remained tense the rest of the way while the 3,000 or so fans on hand at Gill Coliseum grew louder.

In the first half, Arizona shot 51.9% but allowed Oregon State to do nearly as well on the other end of the floor, with the Wildcats taking a 44-36 halftime lead.

Caleb Love led the Wildcats with 13 points and four rebounds. Jordan Pope had 12 points to lead Oregon State, which shot 47.8%.

The Wildcats whipped out a quick 7-0 run to break away from an early 4-4 tie and took leads of up to 12 points on three occasions in the first half.

But they gave up four turnovers in a three-minute span toward the end of the first half, allowing OSU to cut UA’s lead to 35-27 with 5:34 to go.

The Beavers later cut it to eight, 39-31, when OSU’s Dexter Akanno stole the ball from UA’s Kylan Boswell and Tyler Bilodeau hit a jumper for the Beavers with 2:25 left.

The Beavers then cut UA’s lead to just five after Pope hit a 3 to make it 41-34 and then picked up a shooting foul beyond the 3-point line from Kylan Boswell, hitting of two three free throws.

UA center Oumar Ballo, wearing tape over two fingers on his left hand, had just seven points and five rebounds while hitting 3 of 6 free throws. On one two-shot attempt at the line early in the second half, Ballo took a first shot that touched only part of the outside of the net and another that banked in.

