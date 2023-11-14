Arizona basketball shakes off first-half slump, blows past Southern

Keshad Johnson had 17 points to lead Arizona out of an early post-Duke slump and to a 97-59 win over Southern on Monday at McKale Center.

The Wildcats (3-0) were coming off a nationally acclaimed 78-73 win at Duke on Friday, having moved up nine spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 3 earlier Monday as a result.

Then they came out and shot just 37.5% from the field before halftime, initially couldn’t take much advantage of a 30-15 rebounding edge and led by double-digits only in the final seconds of the half after guard Jaden Bradley hit a 3-pointer.

But Arizona was a different team in the second half, going on a 10-0 run right after halftime and rolling from there.

The Wildcats shot over 60% from the field in the second half and finished with a 50% shooting mark despite playing all reserves for the final 11 minutes of the game.

Arizona hit 7 of 10 shots to open the second half, taking a 52-28 lead just four minutes after halftime. Their 17-5 run that included a four-point play from Caleb Love, who picked up a foul on a 3-pointer and hit the ensuing free throw with 18:43 left.

After JaRonn Wilkins dunked to cut UA’s lead to 53-30 with 15:42 left, the Wildcats went on another run of 19-5, when the Jaguars received only a jumper and 3-pointer from Tai’reon Joseph, who led Southern with 20 points.

In the first half, Johnson scored 10 points to help Arizona overcome its early struggles and take a 35-23 halftime lead,

Arizona struggled for most of the first half, though Johnson broke free for a dunk with 1:33 left before halftime that gave the Wildcats a 32-23 lead. A 3-pointer from Jaden Bradley with eight seconds left in the half gave UA the 12-point halftime margin, the first time the Wildcats led by double-digits.

Arizona held a 28-22 lead entering the final four minutes of the half but at that point was just 1 of 8 from 3-point range and shooting 30.0% overall against Southern’s resilient defense.

While Johnson drove inside for two layups early to give UA a 6-5 lead early, the Wildcats couldn't get through the Jaquars’ defense often early in the half.

Through the first eight minutes, UA shot just 25% from the field and missed all five 3-pointers it took. Without htting a three over the next four minutes, they managed to take a 21-19 largely by pounding the ball inside.

Center Oumar Ballo dunked off an assist from Kylan Boswell to cut Southern’s lead to 17-16 and Johnson later hit 1 of 2 free throws after a foula and dunked off an assist from Filip Borovicanin to give UA a 21-19 lead.

Later, Boswell hit UA’s first 3-pointer with 7:42 left to give UA a 25-19 lead and the Wildcats pulled away more toward halftime.

Southern dropped to 1-2 after losing at TCU and winning at UNLV on Nov. 8. Since then, the Jaguars stayed out West, dividing their time between Phoenix and Tucson.

The game was initially scheduled to be played Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, but Southern agreed to play the game at McKale Center in exchange for an undisclosed six-figure amount of cash and the promise of a future game in Baton Rouge.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona basketball shakes off first-half slump, blows past Southern