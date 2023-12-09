Arizona basketball rips through Wisconsin in dominating win

Never mind the slow tempo or Top 25 status that Wisconsin brought into McKale Center, the pressure Arizona might have felt after picking up their first No. 1 ranking in nearly a decade last week, nor the unusually charged sellout crowd at McKale Center.

The Wildcats just tore apart another team at McKale Center they way they have against low- and mid-major teams all season, beating No. 23 Wisconsin 98-73 on Saturday at McKale.

While scoring around three digits a game is hardly unusual for the Wildcats, it is for a team facing Wisconsin. The Badgers hadn’t given up 90 points in a game since March 2016 in a game against Purdue.

So what was expected to be a dramatic Top 25 matchup featuring polar-opposite offensive tempos, Saturday’s game was only that for about 11 minutes. At that point, Wisconsin and Arizona were tied at 23 before the Wildcats ripped off a 20-2 run that changed the game.

Arizona powered that run by hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers and maintained comfortable leads the rest of the way. For the game, Arizona made 12 of 26 3-pointers and shot 58.3% overall.

The Wildcats also held the Badgers to just 41.4% shooting and out rebounded them 39-30, taking away one of Wisconsin's strengths in a game when the Badgers also turned over the ball just eight times.

Up 48-31 at halftime, Arizona never led by fewer than 15 points in the second half, and all five of their starters hit double figures with over 11 minutes to go.

Caleb Love had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Wildcats, while wing Pelle Larsson led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points. Center Oumar Ballo had 15 points and nine rebounds.

In the first half, Love and Larsson each had 11 points before halftime to lead Arizona in scoring, while Love and Kylan Boswell each had four assists. Boswell and center Oumar Ballo both had eight points.

The Wildcats hit 8 of 17 3-pointers in the half, making 3 of 4 during their game-changing run, while making 56.3% shots overall from the field. UA also held Wisconsin to just 38.7% while outrebounding the Badgers 19-14, limiting Wisconsin to just one offensive rebound.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona rips through Wisconsin in dominating win