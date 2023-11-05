Arizona basketball looking to get physical in 2023 after early tourney exit

Arizona had a strong second season under coach Tommy Lloyd, winning 28 games while earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats fell flat once the bracket started, struggling against Princeton’s deliberate style in a loss to the 15th-seeded Tigers.

The unexpected early exit forced Lloyd to evaluate the trajectory of his program.

“The first thing I thought after that Princeton game is I need to increase our margin for error, and to me, toughness is a way that you do that,” Lloyd said. “If you want to be competitive in these games, sometimes you’ve got to be able to physically dominate your opponent.”

Arizona appears to have the pieces in place to do just that.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25, lost several key players from last year’s team, including power forward Azuolas Tubelis and point guard Kerr Kriisa.

Lloyd was aggressive in replenishing his roster, adding talent and depth to a returning core anchored by big man Oumar Ballo, swingman Pelle Larsson and point guard Kylan Boswell.

Through the transfer portal, Arizona added former North Carolina guard Caleb Love, Alabama guard Jaden Bradley and power forward Keshad Johnson, a key player during San Diego State’s run to the national championship game last season.

Lloyd has had a knack for finding international talent going back to his days as Mark Few’s assistant at Gonzaga and added two of the best players from Lithuania, 7-footer Motiejus Krivas and forward Paulius Murauskas.

Arizona also landed KJ Lewis, an athletic freshman guard who could see plenty of playing time.

“We’ve got a lot of guys,” Larsson said. “I feel like this is probably like the deepest roster that I’ve been a part of. So many talented young guys and experienced upperclassmen. It’s a good mix.”

—John Marshall, Associated Press

Breaking down the Cats

Pac-12 schedule: 20 games but skips at Washington and against OSU at McKale Center

Coach: Tommy Lloyd (61-11 in two seasons at Arizona and overall)

Last season: 28-7 overall; 14-6 Pac-12 (tie-2nd), lost to Princeton in NCAA Tournament first round

Go-to guys: C Oumar Ballo (Sr., 14.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg), G Caleb Love (Sr., North Carolina transfer)

Other returnees: G Pelle Larsson (Sr., 9.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg), G Kylan Boswell (So., 4.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.6 apg), F Filip Borovicanin (So., 1.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg), C Henri Veesaar (2.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg), C Dylan Anderson (1.4 ppg, 0.6 rpg)

Other newcomers: G Jaden Bradley (So., Alabama transfer), F Keshad Johnson (Sr., San Diego State transfer), G KJ Lewis (four-star freshman), C Motiejus Krivas (four-star freshman), F Paulius Murauskas (four-star freshman), G Conrad Martinez (three-star freshman)

Who's gone: F Azuolas Tubelis (19.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg), G Courtney Ramey (10.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg), G Cedric Henderson (8.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg), G Kerr Kriisa (9.9 ppg, 5.1 apg, transferred to West Virginia), G Adama Bal (2.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg, transferred to Santa Clara), F Tautvilas Tubelis (0.0 ppg, 0.2 rpg)

Upside: Lloyd probably has his best top-to-bottom roster at Arizona, allowing him to go much deeper than the seven-man rotation that wore down late last season and ultimately crashed and burned against Princeton. He also has the flexibility to go really big (a frontcourt of Ballo, Veesaar and Johnson or Murauskas) or smaller with a deep core of proven wing players. If Ballo returns to the form he had in the first half of last season and Arizona wins the conference, he'll be the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Downside: Not only does Lloyd need to integrate three high-level transfers who could bring their own agendas — especially Love, a volume shooter who was inefficient last season at North Carolina — but he also needs to develop the toughness and resiliency needed to go deeper into the NCAA Tournament. In that sense, tournament veterans Love and Johnson may help.

—Bruce Pascoe, Arizona Daily Star

Up next

Morgan State Bears

Date/time/TV: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Pac-12 Networks

Game location: McKale Center

School location: Baltimore, Md.

Series history: Morgan State will be making a rare second straight appearance at McKale for a nonconference opponent after the Wildcats struggled with but ultimately put away the Bears 93-68 on Dec. 22 last season. UA also beat Morgan State in the teams’ only other meeting, 115-53, on Nov. 20, 1997, at McKale Center.

Coach: Kevin Broadus (57-55 in four seasons at Morgan State, 94-60 in six seasons overall)

Last season: 15-16 overall, 8-7 MEAC (5th)

Go-to guy: G Kamron Hobbs (Jr., 8.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg)

Other key returnees: F Will Thomas (Jr., 8.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg), G Rob Lawson (So., 5.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg), G Kevon Wiggins (Sr., 1.8 ppg, 0.7 rpg)

Key newcomers: G Wynston Tabbs (Sr., East Carolina transfer), G Amahrie Simpkins (Jr., juco transfer), G Demajion Topps (So., juco transfer), F Kirian Oliver (So., juco transfer), F Myles Thompson (Sr., St. Francis, Pa., transfer), C Allen Udemadu (Jr., juco transfer), C Christian Oliver (Jr., juco transfer), F Trent Edwards (freshman)

Upside: The returning Bears won’t be afraid of McKale, having led the Wildcats most of the first half last season before Arizona took a nine-point halftime lead and received a dazzling steal-drive-and-dunk from Azuolas Tubelis in the second half. Solid recruiting added strength and size across the Bears’ lineup.

Downside: The Bears have ranked over 300th in offensive efficiency for the past two seasons, shooting just 44.9% from 2-point range (ranking 342 nationally) and turning the ball over on 22.0% of their possessions (348). They also have to replace guards Isaiah Burke and Malik Miller, who combined took most of Morgan State’s shots last season.

He said it: “We got bigger, sturdier guards and we had to upgrade our wing play because we lost most of our wing players. I think we have a good nucleus, and our interior players who came in are just as good if not better than what we had. I think in the whole grand scheme of things, we made our roster a lot better.” — Broadus, to Blue Ribbon Yearbook.

