Arizona basketball blows halftime lead to Oregon, ends Pac-12 Tournament era on sour note

LAS VEGAS – Arizona’s decades of dominance in the Pac-12 and its conference tournament ended on a sour note Friday, when the Wildcats lost 67-59 to Oregon in the semifinals of the conference’s last tournament as it is presently constructed.

Jermaine Couisnard had 20 points and seven assists to lead Oregon while point guard Jackson Shelstad added 19 points and center N’Faly Dante added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Couisnard had a history of big nights against Arizona, scoring 27 points against the Wildcats in Eugene last season and 39 at McKale Center earlier this month.

Oumar Ballo led Arizona with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Wildcats shot 40% but allowed Oregon to shoot 50% in the second half after holding the Ducks to just 33.3% in the first half.

The loss dropped Arizona to 25-8, while Oregon (22-11) kept its hopes of earning the Pac-12’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid if they can also win the championship game Saturday against the winner of Friday’s late semifinal between Colorado and Washington State.

Oregon erased UA’s 14-point first-half lead within the first eight minutes of the second half, then took leads of up to 13 before hanging on in the final minutes. The Ducks led 63-59 into the final minute but Caleb Love missed a 2-pointer with 38 seconds left, forcing UA to foul Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad with 29 second left before the Ducks took a shot.

Shelstad hit both ensuing free throws to put Oregon up 65-59 and Arizona failed to score on its next possession, while Kario Oquendo hit another two free throws with 18 seconds left to seal it for the Ducks.

Arizona beat the Ducks twice this season, 87-78 in Eugene and 103-83 in Arizona’s home season finale on March 2 but the Wildcats lost seven straight against Oregon before beating the Ducks 84-81 at McKale on Feb. 19, 2022.

Oregon playing this game like they needed it

Oregon also had the motivation of needing to win the Pac-12 Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament field, while Arizona also may be locked into a No. 2 NCAA Tournament seed.

Trailing by up to 14 points with just over five minutes to go, the Wildcats flashed some zone defense and fullcourt press in an attempt to throw off the raging Ducks, who had erased Arizona’s 14-point first half lead less than eight minutes into the second half.

That helped Arizona rattle off nine straight points to cut Oregon’s lead to 61-57 entering a timeout with 2:40 remaining and Jaden Bradley hit a pullup jumper from eight feet out to cut it to 63-59 with 1:29 left.

Arizona led by up to 14 points in the first half and 33-23 at halftime, but the Ducks went on a 9-3 run to start the second half and creep within four points when Couisnard hit an open 3-pointer from the righnt wing to make it 36-32 with 16:33 left.

Couisnard later hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 Oregon run and give the Ducks their first lead of the second half, 43-41, with 12:33 to go.

Oregon then pulled off a 10-0 run midway through the second half, with Couisnard again capping it with a 3-pointer that gave the Ducks a 53-44 lead. The Ducks pushed it up to a 61-48 lead with 5:18 to go, with point guard Shelstad chipping in a pair of 3-pointers.

Wildcats did not fizzle until the second half

In the first half, Ballo had 11 points and eight rebounds to help Arizona take a 33-23 halftime lead over Oregon in a Pac-12 Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena.

The Wildcats held Oregon to just 33.3% shooting, while the Ducks made just 1 of 12 3-point shots. Arizona also took advantage of a 10-minute absence by Ducks center N’Faly Dante, who left the game after rolling over Ballo’s back and falling hard on the floor just 62 seconds into the game.

Ballo and Dante, both natives of Mali, were both named first-team all-Pac-12 picks earlier this week.

Arizona hit just 2 of 7 field goals early but the Wildcats went on runs of 8-0 and 11-0 to take a 27-13 lead with eight minutes left. Dante was off the floor for all but the last UA basket of those runs.

Dante returned after about 10 minutes, rode a stationary bike on the sidelines and returned to the game at the 7:41 mark. He soon after drew a shooting foul by Ballo, then hit both free throws and, after a turnover by UA’s Kylan Boswell, dunked on an ensuing possession to cut UA’s lead to 27-16.

But UA still held a double-digit lead the rest of the half. The Wildcats, which entered the game at 25-7 and fighting for the last No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, were limited to 42.3% shooting from the floor but outrebounded Oregon 22-1.

Dante led the Ducks with seven points and five rebounds despite playing just nine minutes.

While Arizona is fighting for one of the last No. 1 NCAA Tournament seeds at 25-7 entering the game, Oregon (21-11) must win the Pac-12 Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament field.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona blows halftime lead, ends Pac-12 Tournament era on sour note