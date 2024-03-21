Arizona avoids first-round nightmare with second-half beatdown of Long Beach State

SALT LAKE CITY – The first-round nightmare was starting to hit the Arizona Wildcats for a second straight season, but this time they were wide awake after just 20 minutes.

After losing to 15th-seeded Princeton in the first round last season, the second-seeded Wildcats trailed 15th-seeded Long Beach State for seven minutes of the first half, led by just six at halftime – and then blew the doors open.

In part by hitting a school NCAA Tournament record 13 3-pointers, Arizona beat the Beach 85-65 at the Delta Center. The Wildcats will move into a second-round game Saturday against the winner of a later first-round game Thursday between seventh-seeded Dayton and 10-seed Nevada.

Kylan Boswell and Caleb Love, who both had struggled in the Wildcats’ past three games, led Arizona. Boswell had 20 points and eight assists while Love had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Arizona shot just 41.7% overall, struggling to make layups early, but hit 13 of 35 3-pointers (37.1%). While Love hit just 3 of 14, Pelle Larsson hit 3 of 5 and Boswell made 4 of 9.

After trailing for seven minutes of the first half, and leading just 41-35 at halftime, Arizona took control of the game early in the second half. The Wildcats went on a run of 17-2 immediately after halftime and later went on another 11-2 run midway through the half to go ahead 77-55 by the time Jaden Bradley drove inside for a layup with six minutes left.

After halftime, Arizona raced to an almost immediate 10-point lead. Keshad Johnson powered in for a layup 24 seconds into the half while later slamming in an alley-oop dunk off a toss from Caleb Love just over a minute later.

Arizona turned that into a 14-2 run over the first four minutes of the second half, taking a 55-37 lead when Larsson hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, then it became 17-2 when Boswell hit a 3-pointer.

In the first half, the Beach kept it close while shooting 40% but tied UA in rebounding at 24 and sent the Wildcats to the free-throw line just five times despite their efforts to drive inside, with the Wildcats making four of five free throws.

Arizona shot just 38.1% from two-point range, struggling to finish layups and feeding center Oumar Ballo for only two shots inside. Ballo had just four points in the half while UA was led in the first half by Boswell, who had 11 points and five assists.

Love, after missing his first five 3-pointers, hit a 3 from the left wing to give the Wildcats a 39-35 lead with 1:11 left in the half and Larsson made a layup with 16 seconds left for the halftime score.

Long Beach State erased an early eight-point Arizona lead and held leads over much of the middle portion of the first half. Long Beach State went on a 13-0 run to take a lead of 22-17, while later going ahead 31-26 before Boswell tied the game with a reverse layup with 3:46 left in the half.

The game went into the final media timeout of the half, with 3:02 left, tied at 33 when Johnson made a layup following Ballo's rebound of a missed 3-pointer from Love.

Arizona jumped to an early 9-5 lead after Larsson, Boswell and Johnson all found and hit corner 3s but the Wildcats were already showing trouble finishing at the rim.

They missed their first three two-point shots, and while the Wildcats managed to take a 17-9 lead thanks in part to layups from Larsson and Love, the Beach held Arizona scoreless for over four minutes while taking a 22-17 lead.

The Delta Center crowd roared when the Beach took a 20-17 lead on a 3-point jumper by Amari Stroud and again when Marcus Tsohonis drove inside and picked up a foul from UA center Motiejus Krivas.

Tsohonis missed the ensuing free throw but after Aboubacar Traore blocked a shot from Larsson, AJ George drove inside for a layup that gave LBSU the 22-17 lead.

At that point, Arizona had made just 3 of 14 layups, though the Wildcats made their final four of the half.

