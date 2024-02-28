Arizona at ASU basketball picks, predictions, odds, how to watch Pac-12 game Wednesday

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Arizona Wildcats in a Pac-12 men's basketball game on Wednesday night.

Who will win the game between the rivals?

Check out these picks, predictions, odds and TV information for the Feb. 28 game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Arizona is 21-6 overall and 12-4 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Arizona State is 14-14 overall and 8-9 in the conference entering the game.

Arizona beat Arizona State on Feb. 17 in Tucson, 105-60.

NCAA Tournament projections: Arizona Wildcats basketball a No. 1 seed in March Madness?

How to watch Arizona at ASU basketball game

Wednesday's Arizona at Arizona State game is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. MST (10 p.m. EST) on Pac-12 Networks (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) are scheduled to be the announcers for the Pac-12 showdown.

Tim Healey (play-by-play) and Kyle Dodd (analyst) will have the call of the game on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Pac-12 basketball odds: Arizona Wildcats favored to win regular season conference title

Arizona vs. Arizona State basketball game odds

Arizona is a 12.5-point favorite over ASU, according to college basketball odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -780 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +530.

The over/under (point total) for the game is set at 158.5 points.

More: NCAA Tournament bracketology projection predicts just two Pac-12 teams in March Madness

Will Bobby Hurley and the ASU Sun Devils upset Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats in their Pac-12 basketball game on Wednesday night?

Arizona vs. Arizona State basketball game picks, predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 83, Arizona State 70

It writes: "Arizona State is 13-14-1 ATS this season. Arizona has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times. The 70.2 points per game the Sun Devils record are the same as the Wildcats give up."

ESPN: Arizona has a 92.7% chance to beat Arizona State

The site gives the Sun Devils a 7.3% shot at defeating the Wildcats in Wednesday's Pac-12 men's basketball game.

Doc's Sports: Bet Arizona to cover against ASU basketball

Tony Sink writes: "The Sun Devils are ranked 222nd in college hoops in PPG given up with 73.3. They have forced 13.6 TO's per game and allow teams to shoot 44.4% from the floor (230th in the country). The Arizona State defense gives up 32.0% on 3-pointers (208 of 649) and their opponents are converting on 70.0% of their free throw attempts. They have conceded 15.1 assists and 41.1 boards every game, which ranks them 334th and 361st in those defensive categories."

FOX Sports: Wildcats have an 85% win probability vs. Sun Devils

The site gives ASU a 15% win probability against Arizona in the college basketball game at Desert Financial Arena.

Analysis: Is Bobby Hurley's future with Arizona State in jeopardy after subpar season?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Arizona State basketball vs. Arizona live with FUBO (free trial)

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona at ASU basketball game picks, predictions, odds, how to watch