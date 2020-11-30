49ers looking at Arizona Cardinals' stadium for upcoming 'home' games

Arizona most likely option for 49ers' upcoming 'home' games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers appear likely to relocate their "home" games to Arizona for as long as they are locked out of Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

A league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday night the organization is evaluating local options, San Diego and Arizona to conduct practices for at least the next three weeks. The Arizona Cardinals' home stadium is the likely choice for 49ers games to be played.

Santa Clara County issued an order on Saturday that would ban all contact sports from practices and games through at least Dec. 21 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 49ers are not exempt from the ban and are forced to seek new facilities to conduct practices and play their upcoming home games.

The 49ers on Sunday defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, to remain in the NFC playoff picture with a 5-6 record.

The 49ers are scheduled to play next Monday night against the Buffalo Bills at Levi's Stadium. But playing in Santa Clara is not an option at this point due to the restrictions put into place on Saturday by county officials.

NBC Sports Bay Area reported Saturday the most likely venues to host 49ers "home" games are Arizona and Dallas.

The Cardinals' home stadium in Glendale, Arizona, appears to be the best option for the 49ers due to proximity. The 49ers were expected to relocate their home games outside of California. Arizona is the closest option and would also provide the infrastructure to handle the demands of hosting an NFL game.

Following the 49ers' Week 13 matchup against the Bills, the club is scheduled to play another home game in Week 14 against Washington on Dec. 13.

Then, the 49ers play road games at Dallas and Arizona before finishing the regular season with a home game on Jan. 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play at home on Sunday, but will be on the road in Weeks 14 and 17, meaning Arizona's home schedule does not conflict with any of the 49ers' games.