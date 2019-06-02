Arizona’s apparent plan to extensively use shotgun formation will have drawbacks

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury recently explained that he see plenty of advantages and no disadvantages to using shotgun formation almost exclusively (if not exclusively) with rookie Kyler Murray at quarterback. But there are disadvantages to not lining up under center.

Earlier this week, Simms and I discussed the situation, pointing out the ways that never using the traditional quarterback-center exchange could lead to problems.

I could list them all here, or you could watch the video from PFTOT, the post-PFT Live collection of topics that we don’t have time to address during the two Horus of radio and TV. Which is a roundabout way of trying to get you to watch the video.

