Arizona ace Zac Gallen leaves in 6th inning with apparent injury against Seattle

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen left his start against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night after sustaining an apparent injury.

Gallen walked Mariners third baseman Josh Rojas leading off the sixth inning and then was removed by Arizona manager Torey Lovullo in the middle of an at-bat against Julio Rodriguez. There was no obvious incident that caused an injury, but Gallen appeared bothered and, after discussion with an athletic trainer on the mound, left the game.

Arizona trailed 2-1 when Gallen was removed and Seattle's lead ballooned to 6-1 after reliever Scott McGough gave up a grand slam to Mitch Haniger. Gallen was charged with three runs on three hits and threw 64 pitches.

Gallen had retired seven straight batters before walking Rojas.

Gallen was 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in his first five starts this season. He made 34 starts and went 13-7 with a 3.47 ERA last season, finishing third in the National League Cy Young Award voting.

