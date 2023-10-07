Arison Walker's punt return TD leads Aliquippa to rout of Blackhawk, 41-6

ALIQUIPPA — In getting off to an impressive, undefeated start, the Aliquippa High School football team has drawn accolades for its offensive and defensive play.

The Quips special teams decided to share in the headlines, too, leading the way in a 41-6 win over Blackhawk.

It took less than two minutes for the Quips special teams to show how special they were. After forcing Blackhawk to punt after three plays, Arison Walker returned the kick down the left sideline for a 78-yard score.

Impressive – yes. Surprising – no. In the press box, there was a unanimous feeling that he’d score. On the sidelines, the same thing.

“I felt that if we caught it cleanly, we would score,” said assistant coach and special teams coach VaShawn Patrick.

Walker was equally confident.

“When I caught it, I saw a guy coming at me but the corner (Cincere Mccracken) sealed him off,” Walker, a junior, said. “I could see it open up after that.”

Mccracken, who would otherwise not see his name in the box score, knew his role and performed it well. He also knew what the result would be.

“I believe in Arison,” said McCracken. “I knew as soon as I had my guy he was gone. We know special teams are important, the coaches make sure we know at practice.”

With the lead secured in less than two minutes, the Quips didn’t let up. On the first play after the kickoff, Aliquippa forced a fumble and senior Jayace Williams picked up the ball and ran to the end zone.

“We played well defensively,” said Williams, who scored his third touchdown – the other two on a reception and a kickoff return. “It felt good to get the scoop and score.

“The season has gone well but we can’t think that way. We have to keep working hard.”

Aliquippa certainly didn’t let up after Williams’ touchdown. The defense forced a punt and Walker returned another punt for a score but it was called back on a penalty.

That didn’t faze Aliquippa, though, as the Quips traversed 57 yards in five plays with Quentin Goode passing to Brandon Banks for a 40-yard score. On Blackhawk’s next possession, the Cougars fumbled and junior Mekhi Green returned the fumble 44 yards for another score.

Before the end of the first quarter, Goode would throw another scoring pass to Banks.

“After we were ahead 35-0, there was a lot of energy on the bench,” said Mccracken. “Everyone was energetic.”

Aliquippa led 35-0. Aliquippa added another touchdown on a 31-yard pass from Goode to Jon Tracy. Blackhawk scored its touchdown in the final minutes as freshman Brayden McCarthy scored on a 13-yard run.

The special teams and defensive touchdowns and running clock limited Aliquippa’s offense to 36 snaps and limited offensive numbers – 197 yards. Penn State recruit Tikey Hayes had just 23 yards rushing on six carries, all in the first half.

Blackhawk finished with 108 yards of total offense.

