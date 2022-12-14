Arion Carter commits to Tennessee

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel and the Vols received a commitment Wednesday.

2023 linebacker prospect Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State.

“I’m home,” Carter announced.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Carter is from Smyrna High School in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Heupel and the Vols offered Carter on Sept. 19.

The Vols are continuing to recruit, while preparing for its bowl game.

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire