Arike Ogunbowale withdrew from U.S. Olympic player pool ‘months ago’

Most basketballs would love to accomplish even part of what former Notre Dame standout arike ogunbowale already has. However, she has not made a U.S. Olympic team, and she doesn’t seem to think it will happen anytime soon.

Ogunbowale recently was interviewed on the podcast “Nightcap”, hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. In talking about the selection process for the 2024 Olympic team, she didn’t hold back:

“Me being me, I just felt the vibes. When it comes to that stuff, it really doesn’t have much to do with your game. It’s really about who they feel like fits with the team. That’s on the men’s side, too. The committees say they look for people who … I don’t know, honestly. But I could already tell. I actually took my name out of the pool months ago. With the pool, it’s a big commitment. If I know they’re not picking me, I’m not going to keep going to these [camps] when I know the vibe. I’m not going to give you my time if I know the vibe.”

You can see all of Ogunbowale’s interview here:

Here’s hoping that Ogunbowale finally will get her chance at Olympic gold in 2028.

