Associated Press

Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams have been notified by FIBA that their petitions to play for Nigeria in the upcoming Olympics were denied because they played for the U.S. for too long, said two people familiar with the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made. The Nigerian Federation has already filed an appeal to FIBA and both players are looking into taking the denials to the Court of Arbitration in Sport, the people said.