Arike Ogunbowale: Taking flight
Check in with first time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale as she helps lead the Dallas Wings to a playoff spot.
The #49ers added some depth to their backfield with a former Ravens running back.
ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski spoke out about the prospect of the Rockets trading John Wall. He claimed that it would be "almost impossible" for them to get it done without attaching assets that they'd rather keep. "I think trading John Wall, with ...
Dennis Schroder lost out on millions in free agency by signing with the Celtics, but his latest Instagram post suggests he has the right mindset about the situation, writes Chris Forsberg.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
Grading the Milwaukee Bucks' offseason.
Umpire Tim Timmons heard enough from the Orioles grounds crew, kicking them off the field during the final inning Wednesday night.
The Raiders had hoped to incorporate backup quarterback Marcus Mariota regularly in their offense this season. That lasted all of one play. Mariota played one snap on Monday night and ran for 31 yards, but he aggravated a quadriceps injury and now will miss multiple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders [more]
Texas gains a big visitor for Oklahoma State weekend.
Very real: Ben Simmons wants a trade from the 76ers, who are shopping him (slowly).
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was caught on camera in a heated exchange with Jeff Okudah on the bench on Sunday afternoon.
The Ravens made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting two veterans to the active roster
Can USC bounce back? Is UCLA still hot? Who wins between Auburn and Penn State? J. Brady McCollough makes the predictions right here.
The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Marc Gasol days after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies announced the move Wednesday. The move saved the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league's luxury tax.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify a trio of players who could surprise in Week 2.
Dak Prescott proved he’s healthy while setting a prolific passing record against Tampa Bay, but it’s actually part of a troubling trend under Mike McCarthy. Here’s why.
News about injuries at practice usually involves players, but that wasn’t the case at Cowboys practice on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the field during the session. Lett suffered an apparent right leg injury and the severity of it is unknown at this point. Lett [more]
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
Nick Chubb said he felt like the Browns' season had ended immediately after loss in opener, but Baker Mayfield provided some needed perspective.