Arike Ogunbowale named WNBA All-Star MVP

In only her third WNBA season, Notre Dame legend Arike Ogunbowale is well on her way to becoming one of the best ever in women’s basketball. Ogunbowale, known to Irish fans for her heroics in the 2018 Final Four, added another accolade to her already impressive career. She led all scorers in the WNBA All-Star Game with 26 points to lead Team WNBA to a 93-85 win over the U.S. National Team, which is preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. For her efforts, Ogunbowale was named the game’s MVP:

Ogunbowale, who is averaging 18.9 points a game for the Dallas Wings this season, had a pair of critical moments in the fourth quarter. With Team WNBA holding a two-point lead, she converted a four-point play. That six-point lead went down to five, but Ogunbowale made another 3-pointer and flaunted the moment for the Las Vegas crowd. The national team never got the deficit closer than six the rest of the way.