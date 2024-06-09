Arike Ogunbowale left off Team USA roster for Paris Olympics

The United States women's national team selection committee picked 12 players for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer and three-time all-star Arike Ogunbowale was not part of the initial roster. The official roster has yet to be released, but the 12-member team has been reported by multiple outlets.

The Milwaukee native and Divine Savior Holy Angels High School alum was the second-leading scorer in the WNBA at 26.6 points per game and is leading the league in steals at 3.1 per game. Her 5.0 assists per game are 10th.

Ogunbowale, 27, is a two-time all-WNBA selection and was the 2021 WNBA all-star game MVP. She also has finished in the top-10 in MVP voting four times in her first five seasons in the league.

On the surface, it appears the 5-foot, 8-inch guard was left off due to a logjam at her position as the team selected Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Lloyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Kahleah Cooper and Diana Taurasi for the backcourt.

Cooper and Ionescu will be first-time Olympians while Taurasi, who will be 42 at the time of the Games, will be playing in her sixth.

The U.S. has won every gold medal in women's basketball since 1996.

After Ogunbowale led DSHA to a 2015 state championship and was named a McDonald's All-American, she was the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player in 2018 after leading the Notre Dame to a national title. She was the No. 5 pick by Dallas in 2019 and after an all-rookie first season, she won her first WNBA scoring title in 2020.

