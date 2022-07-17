Arike Ogunbowale with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky

Associated Press

Cameron Smith stepped into a fairway bunker about 3 feet below his ball, which was perched precariously on the lip of the trap. The Australian had seen his overnight lead disappear in a frustrating third round at the British Open and here he was on 13th hole of the Old Course with a big decision to make. Reaching up and out of the bunker with his iron, Smith skimmed a low, ugly shot about 100 yards into a heather bush and swung his club in anger.