Arike Ogunbowale with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky
Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky, 07/16/2022
"I don't want to get emotional, but it's just been a magical week.”
Oh, to be Cameron Tringale. The world No49, a slender and elegant 34-year-old American probably flies under the radar to most bar true golf fans. But on Friday he had a front row seat to a rare meeting of golfing minds as the third member of a group that included John Daly, the Wild Thing, and Bryson DeChambeau, the physics graduate who rebuilt his body to exert more power on the ball.
The Manning brothers, to the surprise of many, purchased the Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews, featuring the best balcony in sports along the Old Course.
It was, by a distance, the moment of this 150th Open so far. Resplendent in an emerald-green polo shirt, befitting this auspicious sporting weekend for the island of Ireland, Rory McIlroy confronted a bunker shot at the 10th so treacherous that he stepped away from the ball twice.
See the top Twitter reactions to Lauren Murphy's win over a bloodied Miesha Tate at UFC on ABC 3.
John Daly spent Saturday morning eight miles down the road from the Old Course with Eli, Peyton and Cooper Manning and Eric Church.
Sports Illustrated ranked every Power 5 school based on its college sports value. Here's where the Buffs landed:
Boxing legend George Foreman is being sued by two women who allegedly claim the athlete sexually harassed them over 45 years ago. It is reported that the women’s fathers were friends with Foreman and had a “working relationship” with the boxer at the time. They are asking for $12.5 million each.
In-form Fred Kerley led a quartet of US sprinters into the final of the men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.
In-form American Fred Kerley fired out a warning shot to rivals for the men's world 100m crown with a sensational heat-winning 9.79 seconds in round 1 in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.
East was a three-time USAC national champion and raced for team owners Jack Roush, Tony Stewart and Wood Brothers.
Cameron Smith stepped into a fairway bunker about 3 feet below his ball, which was perched precariously on the lip of the trap. The Australian had seen his overnight lead disappear in a frustrating third round at the British Open and here he was on 13th hole of the Old Course with a big decision to make. Reaching up and out of the bunker with his iron, Smith skimmed a low, ugly shot about 100 yards into a heather bush and swung his club in anger.
The first-year WNBA head coach has a unique perspective given her previous role as an assistant coach for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.
Letesenbet Gidey won the 25-lap women's 10,000m at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in a dramatic, final sprint to the finish line.
One unlucky roll on the back nine Saturday cost Scottie Scheffler a couple of strokes and plenty of momentum in the third round of the British Open.
Robbie Gould wanted to be a Chicago Bear forever.
Lauren Murphy bloodied Miesha Tate en route to victory at UFC on ABC 3.
L.A. could instead opt to deal Westbrook in a different deal, and according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz could be a possible partner in such a trade. "If [Donovan] Mitchell is ultimately moved, and the Jazz are just kind of a wasteland ...
Last year, when the Eagles sent quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts, Wentz was able to tell himself that he was right and the Eagles were wrong. After one year in Indy, it became obvious that he was wrong about who was right and who was wrong. This year, the Browns have sent quarterback Baker [more]
Retired former two-division champion Daniel Cormier explains what it would take to get him back into the cage for one more fight.