Arike Ogunbowale with a Buzzer Beater vs. Las Vegas Aces
Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rihanna have all worn controversial fashion to the Met Gala.
EXCLUSIVE: Following a tussle for rights in the territory, Protagonist Pictures has closed a French all-rights deal with Wild Bunch for well-received comedy Official Competition, starring Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Oscar Martínez. The Spanish-language film, produced by MediaPro Studio, recently had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. In Official Competition, Cruz plays […]
49ers rookie RB Trey Sermon won't play vs. the Lions.
BC starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec posted a photo of his injured throwing hand to his Instagram story on Monday.
Jack Coan or Tyler Buchner? That's the question that has invaded and pervaded the minds of Notre Dame football fans ever since Buchner, a true freshman quarterback, lit a charge through his Fighting Irish teammates in last Saturday's 32-29 victory over Toledo.
As the 2021-22 NBA season approaches, make sure you're primed for fantasy hoops draft season with our Draft Guide, featuring expert 8-CAT rankings. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Good, bad, worse: The Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort debacle.
Ted Lasso kicked off its first Emmys season with a strong showing at the first night of the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday, as the Apple TV+ comedy scored its first pair of Emmy Awards. The series stars Jason Sudeikis, who developed the series with Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt based on the popular character […]
Will Cam Newton sign with the Washington Football Team after Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury? Newton's former coach, Ron Rivera, put an end to that speculation Monday.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.
The landscape of teams interested in a Ben Simmons trade seemed settled, but at least one suitor apparently is still lurking in the dark. By Adam Hermann
As it's been for a while, the Giants and Dodgers top our MLB Power Rankings, although another NL team looks like a serious threat in October.
Helton posted a 46-24 record at USC with a 36-13 mark in Pac-12 play.
Jones did not have a strong debut for the Titans.
Not many players get ejected on the first play of the game. Parker Lewis did just that against Stanford.
USC president Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn can no longer delay firing football coach Clay Helton, a good man who is a bad fit to lead the Trojans.
The Queen of New York is set to meet the future Queen. Emma Raducanu will be personally congratulated by the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen amateur tennis player who has been closely following the teenager’s astonishing success since her first appearance at Wimbledon.
Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett won’t argue with the NFL’s decision to eject teammate Ronnie Harrison Jr. from Sunday’s game. He said Harrison has to keep his poise. Garrett, though, wants to know why Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis also wasn’t ejected. “I saw [Harrison],” Garrett said after the game, via Nate Ulrich of [more]