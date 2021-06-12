Arike Ogunbowale with a Buzzer Beater vs. Phoenix Mercury

Reuters

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on Friday it had not been granted consular access to jailed former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed for 16 days, including receiving no updates on his health after he was diagnosed last month with COVID-19. Reed, an American national sentenced to nine years after being convicted of endangering the lives of two Russian police officers while drunk in Moscow, a charge he denies, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 25, the embassy said in a statement. "We are gravely concerned about his health," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow's Chargé d'affaires Bartle Gorman was cited in the statement as saying.