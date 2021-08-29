Arike Ogunbowale with a Buzzer Beater vs. Washington Mystics
Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Washington Mystics, 08/28/2021
Natasha Cloud led the Mystics to a 16-point comeback in the second half to help Washington top the Wings on Saturday night.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
Bret Bielema wins in his debut with the Illini, but quarterback Brandon Peters injures his left shoulder and leaves the game in the first quarter.
Rajon Rondo was let go by the Grizzlies and is expected to re-join the Lakers after clearing waivers Monday, according to multiple reports.
Here are 10 of our biggest takeaways following Nebraska's 30-22 loss at Illinois on Saturday. Scott Frost, Adrian Martinez, Ben Stille, Cam Jurgens, and pretty much every other Nebraska team leader that spoke after the loss all said the same thing. All of the progress the Huskers insisted they'd made over the offseason was nonexistent in Champaign.
UCLA looked great in a season-opening rout of Hawaii, while Nebraska coach Scott Frost is already is on the hot seat after losing to Illinois.
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love, who could've been of interest to the Los Angeles Lakers, wants no part of a contract buyout
The anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is now official after both men made weight.
Less of a time machine and more a timeless perspective, the 2021-22 Celtics could learn a bit from a young Larry Legend.
The latest round of Steelers roster cuts are official.
We wrap up our do-not-draft list with one of the most frustrating positions in fantasy, the tight ends.
One way or another, the Celtics need to shed a contract before opening night - but whose?
It's special plays like this touchdown pass vs. Titans that showcase why people want to see Justin Fields sooner rather than later.
Bryson DeChambeau was totally in control of the BMW Championship, and then the tournament turned into a dog fight.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.
Jack Nicklaus dishes on his support of Donald Trump in the 2020 election, why he thinks Tiger Woods will return and more.
Lauri Markkanens four-year tenure with the Bulls featured ups and downs, but hes excited for whats next after the sign-and-trade that made him a Cleveland Cavalier.
With a bunker shot on the final hole of Round 2, Ryan Palmer played it unusually.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will make him the highest paid player in Premier League history, Telegraph Sport understands.