Arike Ogunbowale with a Buzzer Beater vs. Seattle Storm
Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Seattle Storm, 06/06/2021
Jonquel Jones scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 85-64 on Saturday night. Brionna Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 points for Connecticut (8-2). Jonquel Jones scored 10 points in a 15-0 run to close the first half and open the second quarter that gave the Sun a 52-37 lead and New York (5-4) trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.
Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks, 06/06/2021
The 49ers announced the signing of safety Tony Jefferson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Boddy-Calhoun signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on March 17. He appeared in one game in 2020 with San Francisco and spent time on the team’s practice [more]
Crystal Dangerfield (Minnesota Lynx) with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/06/2021
Jeffrey Heim was diving in Myakka River when he encountered and was attacked by the alligator.
Stephanie Talbot (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/06/2021
Screenwriter Patrick Ness, who scribed the 2016 family drama "A Monster Calls" will tackle the screenplay.
Kawhi Leonard was an assist shy of a triple-double, Paul George had 22 points and 10 assists and Clippers role players were big in series' first home win.
"Nobody else is Serena out here," Serena Williams says, and that's why she's in the hunt for another title.
Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Lillard intends to have significant input on the next hire, sources said.
Top buzzer beaters from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 06/03/2021
Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.
Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021
With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.
Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.
“It was an exciting night for me. And I didn’t expect that. Believe me," Geore Foreman a two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist said.