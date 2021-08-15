Arike Ogunbowale with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/15/2021
Tennis legend Roger Federer announced in an Instagram video that he is having knee surgery and is uncertain but hopeful about returning to the court.
Yankees right-hander Luis Severino will get an MRI on Monday after he was scratched from a rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night because of shoulder tightness.
The Las Vegas Aces comes back and beat the Washington Mystics 84-83. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson who dominated for 20 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
LiAngelo Ball is grateful for his Summer League tryout with brother LaMelo and the Charlotte Hornets and believes he belongs in the NBA.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Paul Millsap, James Ennis and more — there are solid role players still available.
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are in the lab preparing for next season.
Dennis Scott talks about the trade that sends Eric Bledsoe to the Clippers.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
If you want a look at his big pro-am game, watch this video.
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...