Arike Ogunbowale with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/22/2021
The Los Angeles Sparks head coach addressed his star player’s omission from the women’s basketball squad for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Candace Parker scores 23 points to lift the Sky to a win over the Liberty.
Candace Parker registered 23 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in 23 minutes to help the Sky win their 6th straight.
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/22/2021
A former Notre Dame player is not holding back on players getting snubbed from the Olympics.
Pre-game coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, Peacock, and the NBC Sports app.
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Kevin Durant nailed this response to Klay's pictures on Instagram.
Now that we know the order of the draft, we took a look at all 60 picks in the latest Rookie Wire Mock Draft.
The Clippers fought their way to a late Game 2 lead over the Suns, but missed free throws and last-second alley-oop dunk give Phoenix 2-0 series lead.
Cade Cunningham used his freshman season at Oklahoma State to show that he's more than just a dynamic playmaker who's built for the NBA physically.
There were moments of elation for several teams, and matching disappointment for others.
With the lottery results now official, let's examine five players the Warriors could target on July 29.
The Warriors are set to draft seventh and 14th in the NBA Draft next month. There is magic in those numbers.
In an interview with author Matt Sullivan about his new book, we learned quite a bit about the former Celtic and his new team.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
Joe Lacob, unprompted, noted that Kevin Durant took less money to stay with the Warriors while discussing Steph Curry's possible free agency in 2022.
Caruso was arrested at Texas A&M and released on Tuesday after paying a fine and posting bond.