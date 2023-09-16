Arik Gilbert arrest news: Former Georgia tight end booked on multiple charges, per records

Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has been arrested once again in the span of less than three weeks, facing charges of obstruction an officer and smash-and-grab burglary, per arrest records.

According to inmate details from Lumpkins County (Georgia) Jail, Gilbert was booked on Friday on the charges with no bond set for either. Gilbert, a five-star tight end in the 2020 recruiting class, committed to play for LSU out of high school before transferring to play two seasons at Georgia.

He has since transferred to play for Nebraska under first-year coach Matt Rhule, where he awaits ruling on NCAA eligibility. Gilbert was also arrested on Aug. 29 in Nebraska and was charged with a single count of burglary, a felony in Nebraska.

Here's everything you need to know about Gilbert's latest arrest in Georgia:

Arik Gilbert arrest, explained

According to inmate records from Lumpkins County Jail, Gilbert faces two charges: obstructing an officer and smash and grab burglary. The records provide no further details as to Gilbert's arrest, other than he was booked into jail on Friday.

What is Arik Gilbert charged with?

Gilbert faces two charges: obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor, and smash and grab burglary, a felony.

According to the Georgia penal code, obstructing an officer occurs when someone "knowingly or willfully obstruct (s) or hinder(s) any law enforcement officer in the lawful discharge of his official duties." The penalty, if convicted, is up to a $1,000 fine, a year in jail, or both. It can also result in community service, anger management classes or other punishments allowed under misdemeanor sentencing.

Smash and grab burglary carries a much heavier penalty upon convicted. A person is deemed to have committed the offense if they "intentionally and without authority enter a retail establishment with the intent to commit a theft and cause damage in excess of $500 ... without the owner's consent."

Conviction for smash and grab burglary can result in imprisonment of up to 20 years, a fine of up to $100,000 or both. If any person faces a second or subsequent conviction, they face a minimum five-year prison sentence on top the fines.

Arik Gilbert stats

Gilbert has not yet logged any stats with the Cornhuskers as he awaits ruling on his NCAA eligibility status. Prior to that, he spent two years with the Bulldogs, logging two catches for 14 yards in two years. That includes a 4-yard touchdown vs. Vanderbilt in 2022.

His best statistical season came as a freshman on LSU's 2020 season, where he was credited with playing and starting eight games. He caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns.

Arik Gilbert 247Sports recruit ranking

Gilbert not only was one of the top tight ends in the country coming out of Marietta (Georgia) High School, but also one of the top players overall. Per 247Sports' Composite rankings, Gilbert was the No. 1 tight end in the country, the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 5 player in the country. He was also the third-ranked offensive player, behind only quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Julian Fleming.

