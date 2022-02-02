Arik Armstead's heartfelt Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers farewell message

Armstead sends heartfelt farewell message to Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arik Armstead shared a locker room with Jimmy Garoppolo for the last five years, and the 49ers' defensive lineman wished his quarterback a warm farewell as he appears set to move on from the organization.

Thank you @JimmyG_10 our team was in some dark days before you came. Fortunate to see the day to day process and what you go through. Major respect for you https://t.co/2su2WdXloc — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) February 2, 2022

"Thank you @JimmyG_10 our team was in some dark days before you came. Fortunate to see the day to day process and what you go through. Major respect for you," Armstead's caption read.

The 49ers won a combined seven games in the two seasons before trading for Garoppolo midway through the 2017 campaign. In Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers, he was 31-14 in the regular season as a starter and 4-1 in the playoffs.

Garoppolo appears set to pass the torch to Trey Lance as the 49ers' franchise quarterback, and the veteran told reporters this week that his representatives are working with the organization on finding a trade partner.

It remains to be seen where Garoppolo will take his next NFL snap, but he certainly accomplished a lot during his time with the 49ers and was unquestionably beloved by all of his teammates.

