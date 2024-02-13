Arik Armstead tore his meniscus, will have surgery

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead missed the last five games of the regular season with foot and knee injuries and the latter ailment is going to require a surgical fix this offseason.

Armstead told reporters at the 49ers facility on Tuesday that he tore his meniscus during the team's Week 13 win over the Eagles. He returned to play in all three of the team's playoff games, but said that he will now be having surgery to repair the injury.

The surgery and rehab will cause Armstead to miss most or all of the team's offseason work. He should be ready to go for training camp.

Armstead had 27 tackles and five sacks in 12 regular season games. He had 11 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery during the postseason run.