Arik Armstead talks Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead talks about earning his team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.
The Raiders are waiving offensive guard John Simpson, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Simpson, 25, played 56 offensive snaps on Thursday night after right guard Alex Bars injured his knee four plays into the game. His only other action on offense this season came in the first two games when he started at left [more]
The Houston Texans take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 and @kddrummonnfl stops by to help preview the Governor's Cup.
Brock Purdy passed his first test as the 49ers' starting QB and got a sneaky-nice compliment from Kyle Shanahan.
Parsons gained a few viral nicknames in the process, including Pass Rush Limbaugh, while becoming the talk of the Cowboys locker room and the social media world.
Who did Bill Belichick compare to Baker Mayfield?
On a feisty night full of tantrums, Argentina kept launching toys out of their pram even as Lautaro Martinez thrashed in his winner to send them through 4-3 on penalties. It had been 120 minutes of argy bargy, with a ball smashed into the dugout and bookings all over the pitch as a so-far serene World Cup finally lost its rag.
The Cowboys are trying to keep up with the Joneses. Via Ben Fischer of Sport Business Journal, up to $295 million in upgrades to AT&T Stadium are in the works. The goal is to refresh premium spaces and upgrade technology before hosting the 2026 World Cup. Owner Jerry Jones opened the building to much fanfare [more]
Browns star Myles Garrett wasn't awake when Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive Thursday, but wasn't surprised by it.
In our latest mock draft, Ryan Poles trades away the No. 2 overall pick to secure another first-round selection and still ends up with Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.
Lionel Messi said referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz should not have officiated Argentina's tempestuous shootout victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals at Lusail Stadium.
The Raiders are using a holder on kickoffs tonight against the Rams, leading to several fans asking on social media: Why use a holder when the ball is being placed in a tee, and the game is indoors so wind isn’t a factor? The answer is that the Raiders’ holder isn’t placing the ball in [more]
The 49ers passed on Tom Brady during the NFL free-agent signing period of 2020, and Brady continues to play like a quarterback in his prime with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Baker Mayfield got a game ball from Sean McVay and promptly got swarmed by his teammates in the locker room
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen might head back to Kentucky and other assistants also are likely on the move as Baker Mayfield acclimates to new team.
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass [more]
Brock Purdy has proven hes anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting quarterback in Week 13.
49ers starting QB Brock Purdy revealed a conversation he had with Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his first NFL start.
You might run out of breath reading this insanely long play call out loud
The Raiders were up 16-3.
Portal Chaos like never before for Notre Dame...